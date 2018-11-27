Arrest made in Metairie homicide, one sought

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide in Metairie.
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Carlos Osorio-Frias, 30, has been arrested for second-degree murder in connection with a homicide on 105 Raspberry Lane. The victim was found in a one-bedroom apartment.
Osorio-Frias was arrested at his residence in Waggaman on November 20, according to JPSO.
JPSO said he was identified through a Crimestoppers tip, and may have been in a verbal and physical altercation with the victim at the time of the incident.
According to Jason Rivarde, a second man is wanted for questioning in connection with the incident. A photo was released by the department.
Anyone with information regarding the individual’s identity or with information about the homicide is asked to contact our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
