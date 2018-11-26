Baton Rouge rapper killed in shooting at Lakeside Villa apartments

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead overnight.
It happened at the Lakeside Villa apartment complex on Weldwood Drive off Millerville Road after midnight.
Baton Rouge police identified the shooting victim as 25-year-old Ashton Wells. Friends say Wells is local rapper, Blvd Quick.
Wells was found near building #2 of the complex at around 12:30 a.m. with gunshot wounds. Police say he died at the scene.
One neighbor, who shares mutual friends with the rapper, says it’s unfortunate the artist lost his life so soon.
“It’s very sad. It’s depressing. He had a lot going for him, he was, I mean, he had a lot going for him. He was a good rapper,” said Kara Clessert.
Another resident who lives in the apartment above Wells says the event was frightening.
“Well, I was in bed and my balcony is right above where it happened, so I heard about six shots go off. I wasn’t able to see the guy, but I saw him take off running through the corridor through a hallway and then into the woods,” said Chase Corley.
Wells is the second artist on his record label who was gunned down. In 2017, rapper Gee Money was also shot and killed. The two appeared in music videos together, however, police have not linked the two murders.
So far, there are no known suspects or motives at this time.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.