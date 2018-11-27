Big Changes Could Be On Way for Metairie Carnival

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
Some Metairie residents are optimistic, others concerned, about a proposal that could be unveiled next week, concerning some of the biggest changes ever for Jefferson Parish carnival.
There could be a big announcement soon, regarding route changes, and the relocation of Mardi Gras.
For more than 40 years Metairie parades started at Clearview and ended about 5 miles away on the east end of Veterans at Martin Behrman following what was called, the traditional route, but change is on the way.
" We are excited that something will be changing, crowds are getting thinner and thinner," said Steven Quaintance, with the Bonnabel Civic Association.
Multiple sources say an announcement could come as early as next week, that will change tradition, with many parades starting at Bonnabel Boulevard and nero, instead of Clearview, and moving west.
That's welcome news to people with young children, who live in the Bonnabel neighborhood, who have always had to catch the tail end.
" Great, because if it doesn't end til 10:30 or 11 it's too late for the kids to see the parade," said Jeannette Kerber of Metairie.
The announcement is also expected to include moving the carnival concert event, called Family Gras. for more than a decade it's been held in the neutral ground in front of Lakeside Mall. Now sources say it's moving to the large open parking spaces around Clearview Mall.
"The idea is to have an Endymion type atmosphere, where the parade ends there," said Mardi Gras guide publisher Arthur Hardy.
Family Gras had become something of an institution at Lakeside, but it's move to Clearview could provide a mixed blessing.some say Family Gras created a lot of food court traffic in Lakeside Mall, but there were concerns.
I've been told by some merchants is they're glad they're moving, it was taking up parking places," said Hardy.
For it's part Clearview Mall is optimistic. mall manager tara ledoux tells Fox 8, "We're excited about the potential opportunity to be part of Family Gras, and support the Jefferson Parish convention and visitors bureau."
"It's gonna be neat to see these pieces get moved around," said Hardy.
Some Veterans Highway bar owners, east of Bonnabel, aren't happy about being cut off. They say the parades were good for business.
But a neighborhood representative wants to see how it goes.
"If we try this and it works, great...if not, we will change it next year," said Quaintance.
While most metairie krewes are expected to choose the Bonnabel starting point, others like Ceasar, and the Mardi Gras day krewes appear to be exploring the option of keeping the old traditional route.
Councilmember Jennifer Van Vrancken says she’s excited about the possible changes. But she says nothing’s been finalized yet, with many changes subject to council approval.
