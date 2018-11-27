Chilly for now, but a late-week warm-up is coming

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another chilly night is on tap with lows in the lower 30s north and upper 30s south.
Another sunny day is expected Wednesday as temps rise into the mid-60s.
By Thursday into the weekend, the big warm-up begins with highs in the mid- to upper-70s. It looks like rain chances will be on the rise as well. Not a weekend washout, but showers will be around.
It looks like the up and down temperature trend will continue over the next 10 days,
