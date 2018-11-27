Coach Odums previews SWAC Championship game

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern head coach Dawson Odums held his weekly news conference Tuesday to preview the Jaguars big game against the Alcorn State Braves.
This will be Jaguar’s first appearance in the conference championship and it comes after an exciting 38-28 victory against rival Grambling State in the Bayou Classic.
Alcorn State (8-3, 6-1 SWAC) beat Southern (7-3, 6-1 SWAC) earlier in the season 20-3, but the Jags bounced back and won their last four games earning a spot in the big game.
The Braves earned home field advantage after posting the league’s best conference record.
Odums said he doesn’t believe Alcorn State has changed much since the first time the teams met. The Braves have the top offense in the conference, while the Jags have the best defense. Odums added he thinks his team has changed since that first contest, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
He said he thinks his team is mentally locked in and the players believe they can win. He added the offensive line is playing well right now and dominated against Grambling. According to Odums, a couple of guys got banged up in the last game but he thinks they should be ready to go Saturday.
Odums also praised the receiving corps. He said he thinks he has some good wide receivers.
Odums said the focus of the game on the defensive side of the ball is stopping the run. He said the run defense will be challenged this week. He said when the defense can stop the run, then bad things can happen for the other team in the passing game.
He said special teams will be important because the Jags need to find a way to steal possessions and steal points. He added at the end of the day, the offensive is going to need to create some explosive plays for them to win.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m on Saturday, Dec. 1, at Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium in Lorman, MS.
