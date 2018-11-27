Freeze Warning in effect for parts of North Shore

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A freeze warning is in effect through 8 am for areas north of the lake. Sunny skies and cool conditions are expected through Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. No more freezes are expected this week.
Thursday will begin a stretch of warmer temperatures that will last through the weekend. To kick off the month of December, highs will be well above average in the mid to upper 70s.
We will also see a few showers on Thursday with an increasing chance for storms by Friday night. Those storm chances will decrease by Saturday afternoon.
