Gretna officials discuss proposed short term rental ordinance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -People get a chance to weigh in Tuesday night on the fierce debate over how or whether homeowners should be allowed to rent out their homes on a short term basis.
The meeting takes place in Gretna where a proposed ordinance would lay out the rules for companies such as AirBNB.
Supporters say it allows for extra income for homeowners. Critics worry it could damage the character of neighborhoods.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Gretna City Utilities Building.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.