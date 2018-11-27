Guns, narcotics found during raid of Slidell home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A Slidell couple has been arrested after a raid at their home recovered narcotics and guns.
Glen Morgan and Amber Johnson were arrested after a search warrant was executed last month at their residence on Shockley Drive.
While searching the home, detectives found illegal narcotics, including 19 grams of suspected heroin, approximately 37 grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 40 grams of suspected marijuana, and hundreds of various prescriptions medications, all packaged for distribution.
According to the report, deputies also found scales, smoking devices, syringes and packaging materials were also located inside the home, along with eight firearms, $24,466 of suspected drug proceeds and stolen property.
The sheriff said a juvenile was present at the time the search warrant was executed. The child was released in to the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services, according to the sheriff’s office.
Morgan was arrested Oct. 30 for the following violations and booked in to the St. Tammany Parish Jail:
- 2 counts of A Distribution of a Schedule II (methamphetamine)
- 1 count of Distribution of a Schedule I (marijuana)
- 5 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV (medication)
- 1 count of Possession of stolen property
- 5 counts of L.R.S. Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (medication)
- 2 counts of Possession of a CDS in presence of persons under 17
- 2 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule III (medication)
- 1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (heroin)
- 1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (methamphetamine)
- 1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (marijuana)
- 1 count of Possession of a Legend Drug
- 1 count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- 1 count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- 1 count of Possession of drug Proceeds
- 1 count of Cruelty to Juveniles
Johnson was arrested that same day for the following violations and also booked in to the St. Tammany Parish Jail:
- 2 counts of Distribution of a Schedule II (methamphetamine)
- 1 count of Distribution of a Schedule I (marijuana)
- 2 counts of Possession of a CDS in presence of persons under 17
- 5 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV (medication)
- 5 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (medication)
- 2 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule III (medication)
- 1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (heroin)
- 1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (methamphetamine)
- 1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (marijuana)
- 1 count of Possession of a Legend Drug
- 1 count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- 1 count of Possession of a Firearm in Presence of a CDS
- 1 count of Possession of Drug Proceeds
The STPSO Narcotics Task Force is comprised of detectives from the STPSO and Mandeville Police Department.
