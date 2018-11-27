JPSO investigating fatal shooting in Marrero

November 27, 2018 at 2:25 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 2:25 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday (Nov. 27) in Marrero.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 22-year-old man was shot in the chest at 12:46 p.m. in the 2800 block of Mt. Kennedy.

The victim was brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto is scheduled to give a statement on the shooting at 3 p.m. Fox8live.com will update this story as details are released.

