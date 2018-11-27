JPSO investigating homicide in Marrero

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Marrero.
According to JPSO, the victim, a black male, was found on Field Street and Ames Blvd around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday.
JPSO reports that a deputy was patrolling the area when a disturbance was observed.
When the deputy responded to the area, a body with gunshot wounds was found lying on the ground near the intersection, according to the report.
The victim was pronounced dead on scene, according to JPSO.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact our Investigations Bureau at 504-353-5300 or Crimestoppers.
