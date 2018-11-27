Keystone XL pipeline builder asks judge to allow some work

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2015 file photo, the Keystone Steele City pumping station, into which the planned Keystone XL pipeline is to connect to, is seen in Steele City, Neb. The company that wants to build the Keystone XL pipeline is asking a Montana judge to change his order blocking the project to allow pre-construction work to continue, such as purchasing materials and finalizing contracts. Attorneys for the company will argue in a Wed. Nov.28, 2018, telephone conference that U.S. District Judge Brian Morris should clarify or amend his ruling to say the injunction does not apply to activities such as finalizing contracts, purchasing materials, conducting land surveys and discussing federal permits. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) (Nati Harnik)