Kicker Wil Lutz limited in practice Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints kicker Wil Lutz was limited at practice Tuesday. It’s the second day in a row the kicker was limited for a workout. Lutz hasn’t missed a game in 2018.
Terron Armstead (pectoral) was the only Saints player to miss their workout on Tuesday. The left tackle has missed the past two games for the Black and Gold.
Limited for the practice: left guard Andrus Peat (shoulder), tight end Dan Arnold (chest), Defensive end Marcus Davenport (toe), wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (toe), and cornerback P.J. Williams (hip).
