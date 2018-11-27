Lawsuit claims St. Tammany panhandler laws unconstitutional

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A North Shore resident wants St. Tammany Parish laws aimed at panhandlers declared unconstitutional.
According to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, the lawsuit was filed against the parish government, the parish president, and Sheriff Randy Smith.
It was filed on behalf of Tammy Pudas after she was cited by deputies in Mandeville for asking drivers for money.
One ordinance in the parish requires peddlers to apply for a permit, while another prohibits pedestrians from going on public highways to solicit money.
