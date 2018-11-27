LHSAA state semifinals schedule set for FOX 8-area teams

QB Travis Mumphrey and Ehret hit the road to face West Monroe (Source: Nola.com)
By Garland Gillen | November 27, 2018 at 12:35 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 12:35 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve reached the semi-final round of the “non-select” LHSAA state playoffs. There’s seven teams playing this Friday in the FOX 8 viewing area.

The eighth team, John Curtis, is already in the state finals for Division I. They have the week off, and will face Catholic of Baton Rouge on December 8th in the Superdome.

All games are set for 7 p.m. Friday night.

C;lass 5A

Ehret at West Monroe

Zachary at Destrehan

Class 4A

Leesville vs Easton, Pan Am

Neville vs Karr, at Behrman

Class 2A

Ferriday at Amite

Class 1A

West St. John at Oak Grove

Kentwood at Haynesville

