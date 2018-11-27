LHSAA state semifinals schedule set for FOX 8-area teams

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve reached the semi-final round of the “non-select” LHSAA state playoffs. There’s seven teams playing this Friday in the FOX 8 viewing area.
The eighth team, John Curtis, is already in the state finals for Division I. They have the week off, and will face Catholic of Baton Rouge on December 8th in the Superdome.
All games are set for 7 p.m. Friday night.
C;lass 5A
Ehret at West Monroe
Zachary at Destrehan
Class 4A
Leesville vs Easton, Pan Am
Neville vs Karr, at Behrman
Class 2A
Ferriday at Amite
Class 1A
West St. John at Oak Grove
Kentwood at Haynesville
