Malfunctioning ATM dispensed $100s instead of $10s

HOUSTON (RNN) - A few lucky Texans got a little extra cash for the holiday season on Sunday after an ATM malfunction.
According to the Houston Chronicle, a single Bank of America ATM inadvertently dispensed $100s instead of $10s. When word got out about the machine’s error, people line up in cars and on foot, waiting to get their turn at the extra cash.
The line came to an end around 10:30 p.m. when the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene. They broke up the line and blocked any further transactions.
There’s no telling how many people benefited from the blunder. But they’ve also benefited from the kindness of responding deputies.
No one was arrested at the scene, nor are they likely to be arrested later.
Bank of America said anyone who got extra funds can keep it.
“This was an incident at a single ATM in Houston caused when a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills,” Bank of America said in a statement to local media. “We have resolved the matter. Customers will be able to keep the additional money dispensed.”
Banks normally send a letter demanding repayment to anyone who overdraws from an ATM. If that person fails to respond to the bank, deputies have the option to open a theft investigation.
