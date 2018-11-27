Man arrested after allegedly trying to bring drugs into Orleans Parish Jail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s something Orleans Parish sheriff’s deputies said is pretty unusual: someone trying to break into the jail.
“Anytime we see somebody going towards the perimeter of our OJC, dispatchers and central control, they are trained to alert any watch commander when there’s suspicious activity outside,” said Capt. Jerry Martin.
With constantly monitored cameras all over the Orleans Justice Center, Martin said staff members noticed 23-year-old Nicholas Celius approaching the jail wall Monday around 10 p.m. They said at least two accomplices waited for him nearby.
Martin said that’s deputies alerted the NOPD and jumped into action to stop the would-be intruder.
“They immediately relocated downstairs where they attempted to apprehend those subjects downstairs,” Martin said.
Celius and the two others took off running with sheriff deputies chasing them. Martin said First District NOPD officers quickly made it to the scene and spotted Celius a couple of blocks away in the 3000 block of Baudin Street.
According to court paperwork, Celius threw two gloves filled with marijuana, crack cocaine and heroin underneath a car where officers arrested him. The other two suspects got away.
“We believe those subjects were trying to introduce contraband into the OJC facility,” Martin said.
Police said Celius admitted to having the drugs. Just beyond the wall where OJC staff saw him is a recreation yard, but at 10 o’clock last night, no one was in the yard and they had already locked down inmates for the evening.
“I want to make it clear - we are here. We are alert, and we are ready to handle any situation with any individuals that try to enter the perimeter of the facility,” said Martin.
Celius faces drug charges and resisting arrest. Police said he’s also wanted in Dallas on an aggravated assault charge.
