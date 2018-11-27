Metairie man faces 5th DUI after driving van into ditch, dozing off during police investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Metairie man who drove his van and a trailer he was hauling into a ditch off of Jefferson Highway is facing his fifth DUI, according to Harahan Police.
Jacob Schwartz, 37, was arrested Nov. 17 near the corner of Jefferson Highway and Penfold Place after he was seen swerving and driving onto people’s front lawns before ending up in the ditch. Police said he failed a sobriety field test and dozed off during the investigation after allegedly admitting to consuming beer and narcotics.
Schwartz was booked on charges of DWI 5th offense, reckless operation, driving with a license suspended from a previous DWI, renewal registration violation, having improper vehicle equipment and on three outstanding attachments.
Schwartz pleaded guilty in May 2014 to fourth offense DWI and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with 10 of those years suspended.
