Nicondra: Beautiful, but chilly

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a gorgeous day with lots of sunshine, but it’s chilly. The promised low 30s developed north of the lake into Mississippi and in the river and bayou parishes. Most places were still in the 40s approaching the noon hour. Expect highs to top out in the low to mid 50s even with all of the sun. Wednesday morning should be another cold one with plenty of low to mid 30s around once again. The afternoon should be a bit warmer though as the center of the high moves east and we get some return from the Gulf of Mexico. By Thursday it will be much warmer and a chance for rain returns to the forecast. Right now it looks like we could be in for some storms Friday and Saturday with the next developing system. We will keep a close eye on it as the weekend approaches.