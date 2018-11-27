NOPD: Man suspected of killing his mother in N.O. East house fire in custody

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A man who was suspected of killing his mother and setting her New Orleans East house on fire is now in custody, according to NOPD.
NOPD said Erik Beasley was taken into custody and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count of second degree murder and one count of aggravated arson.
Although the coroner’s office has not officially identified the victim, family members told the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office it was 78-year-old Sarah Beasley, Erik Beasley’s mother, according to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
She was found dead inside a house in the 4700 block of Corinne Street by NOFD members responding to a fire in the home.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, the flames had already been extinguished and the house was filled with smoke, NOFD said. During their investigation, officials found a woman lying next to a charred chaise lounge, with burns to 90 percent of her body, according to fire officials. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Beasley has a lengthy criminal history in Orleans Parish, according to online court records, which show charges including sexual battery, criminal damage to property and home invasion spanning from 2008 to 2017. Court records show Beasley’s mental capacity has been called into question on multiple occasions and he was being treated at the state’s forensic mental health hospital nine months ago.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.