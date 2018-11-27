NOPD: Police search for man suspected of killing his mother in N.O. East house fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are searching for a man investigators believe killed his mother by starting a fire in a New Orleans East home Friday (Nov. 32), according to NOPD.
Erik Beasley, 39, is wanted on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated arson in connection with the deadly fire. The woman -- who has not been officially identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office -- was found dead inside a house in the 4700 block of Corinne Street by NOFD members responding to a fire in the home.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, the flames had already been extinguished and the house was filled with smoke, NOFD said. During their investigation, officials found a woman lying next to a charred chaise lounge, with burns to 90 percent of her body, according to fire officials. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Although the coroner’s office has not officially identified the victim, family members told the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office it was 78-year-old Sarah Beasley, Erik Beasley’s mother, according to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.
Beasley has a lengthy criminal history in Orleans Parish, according to online court records, which show charges including sexual battery, criminal damage to property and home invasion spanning from 2008 to 2017. Court records show Beasley’s mental capacity has been called into question on multiple occasions and he was being treated at the state’s forensic mental health hospital nine months ago.
NOPD described Beasley as being about 6-foot, 1-inch tall and weighing over 250 pounds. He has a fleur-de-lis tattoo under his left eye and multiple gold teeth, NOPD said, and his hair is shorter than shown in his photograph.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Jake Engle at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. NOPD said Beasley is known to frequent “areas which homeless people congregate.”
