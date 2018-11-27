NOPD searching for missing woman

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing woman.
Gabrielle Kennedy, 23, was last seen by a friend of the family sleeping at a location near the intersection of Poydras and Loyola on November 24.
Kennedy left Shreveport on November 22, according to the report.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gabrielle Kennedy is asked to contact Eighth District detective at 504-658-6080, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-800-903-7867.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.