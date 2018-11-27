NOPD: ‘Several brief stampedes’ broke out on Bourbon Street Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Several minor stampedes broke out on Bourbon Street Saturday night (Nov. 24), according to New Orleans police.
The panic was reported shortly before midnight Saturday night, when large crowds of people ran down Bourbon Street multiple times. Although it was not clear what caused the stampedes, NOPD spokesman Gary Sheets said there were no reports of gunfire at the time, not only on Bourbon Street, but anywhere in the Eighth District -- which includes the French Quarter, CBD and Marigny Triangle.
“At this time, it is believed individuals were trying to cause panic for their own amusement,” Sheets said.
Sheets said there was a “large police presence,” in the French Quarter and around the city during the busy Thanksgiving weekend, and the NOPD “quickly resolved,” the issues. No arrests were made or injuries reported, Sheets said.
Between Thursday night and Sunday morning, Eighth District officers made 27 gun arrests and confiscated the same number of illegal guns, according to Sheets.
