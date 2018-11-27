Report: Judge Judy is the world’s highest paid TV host

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Judy Sheindlin, more commonly known as Judge Judy, is now the highest paid TV host in the world, ranking in $147 million in 2018, according to Forbes.
The sharp-tongued daytime judge unseated Ellen DeGeneres when Sheindlin sold the rights to her show’s reruns for an estimated $100 million dollars, tripling her normal yearly earnings. With that hefty check, Sheindlin’s net worth rose to $400 million, making her the 48th-richest self-made woman in America.
Judge Judy has been on the air for over 20 years has an audience of 10 million viewers.
According to Forbes, here are the top-earners in television in 2018:
- Judy Sheindlin with $147 million
- Ellen DeGeneres with $87.5 million
- Dr. Phil McGraw with $77.5 million
- Ryan Seacrest with $74 million
- Steve Harvey with $44 million
Judge Judy runs weekdays from 2:30-4 PM on FOX 8
