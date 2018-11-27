Sheriff: License plate cameras catch two stolen cars in St. Bernard

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said his department was able to get a hold of two separate stolen cars that came into the parish, because of a high-tech crime-fighting tool.
Sheriff Pohlmann said the incidents started Monday morning (Nov. 26) in Arabi when a license plate recognition camera notified the Sheriff’s Office of a stolen car. About six hours later, the second car was seen on Peckenham Avenue.
The main objective for the cameras is to catch stolen vehicles, according to Pohlmann. The system notifies the 911 call center of a hit and dispatchers send a deputy to the area.
St. Bernard deputies are dealing with more stolen vehicles coming into the parish, Pohlmann said, but the cameras make finding them easier.
“If you don’t want to get in trouble with St. Bernard don’t come down here in St. Bernard and cause any problems particular with stolen cars," Pohlmann said. “We have the technology and the where with all to go after you and to capture you.”
Pohlmann admitted to changing how vocal he is about the cameras,
”Because it’s a tool that we didn’t want everybody to know about," Pohlmann said of his previous silence of the cameras. “But it’s to the point now that we’re dealing with so much I want to tell you, 'Yes at the parish lines we do have cameras that’s going to read your stolen cars license plate.’”
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.