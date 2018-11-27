Sheriff: Man scales wall of Orleans jail in attempt to deliver contraband

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -One man was arrested and two others are sought for attempting to deliver contraband to the Orleans Parish jail.
According to a news release issued by the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 10:00 p.m. Monday a central control staff member saw on camera a man approaching the wall that surrounds the jail campus.
The man was then seen scaling the wall.
A watch commander responded, and the suspect fled the scene with at least two other accomplices, according to the sheriff’s office.
The report said the suspects left behind several packages containing narcotics and other contraband.
One of the suspects, Nicholas Celius, 23, was later apprehended by NOPD with a backpack containing marijuana, crack cocaine and heroin. Celius was booked into OJC on various narcotics charges and resisting arrest.
At least two accomplices remain at-large and will be sought as part of the complete investigation underway by the OPSO’s Investigative Services Bureau.
“The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to aggressively combat the constant efforts of individuals to introduce narcotics into the jail,” said Sheriff Gusman. "We appreciate the diligence of our staff to detect this latest threat, as well as the quick response of the New Orleans Police Department.”
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.