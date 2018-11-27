Sheriff: Serial killer admits to murdering 2 more Coast women on the same day

Harrison County investigators went to Texas, where Little is currently serving three life sentences for murders he committed in Los Angeles. After confirming details in the cases, Little was charged with the murders of Alice Taylor and Tracy Johnson. Sheriff Peterson said Little will be extradited back to Mississippi to answer other indictments against him, which include the murder of Julia Critchfield. According to the sheriff, Harrison County investigators are now going over every cold case they have between 1978 and 1995, searching for any other murders that may be linked to Little.