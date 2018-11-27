South Korea apologizes over vagrants' detention, forced work

FILE - This undated file photo shows the Brothers Home compound in Busan, South Korea. South Korea's top public prosecutor on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, apologized over what he described as a botched investigation into the enslavement and mistreatment of thousands of people at a vagrants' facility in the 1970s and 1980s nearly three decades after its owner was acquitted of serious charges. The remarks by Prosecutor General Moon Moo-il were the government's first formal expression of remorse over one of worst human rights atrocities in modern South Korea. They add pressure for parliament to pass legislation to start a deeper inquiry into what happened at the now-closed Brothers Home, whose owner was exonerated from serious charges amid an obvious cover-up orchestrated at the highest levels of government. (Yonhap via AP, File) (AP)