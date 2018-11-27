St. Charles Parish searching for missing teen

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Paradis teen.
According to a post on the sheriff’s Facebook page, George Henry Casilla, 18, was last seen Tuesday morning prior to attending his first class at school.
The sheriff’s office report says that Casilla has a medical condition that could hinder his understanding of the dangers of leaving home.
Casilla was last seen wearing a purple polo style shirt, a purple long sleeved sweatshirt, and blue pants. Casilla is 6’2” tall, weighs approximately 145 lbs, and has a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.
He is believed to have traveled out of state and is possibly attempting to get to Georgia.
Casilla does not have a vehicle and may be hitch hiking or traveling by foot, according to the report.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.