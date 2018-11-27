Suspect in St. Bernard deputy-involved shooting identified

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A suspect involved in a St. Bernard deputy-involved shooting has been identified by State Police.
The suspect, 24-year-old Michael J. Cole, was arrested in connection with the shooting Monday.
St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said the incident started in Arabi when a license plate recognition camera notified the Sheriff’s Office of a stolen car.
About six hours later, the second car was seen on Packenham Avenue.
According to State Police, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle on LA 39 near Packenham Avenue.
During the encounter, three deputies were injured and shots were fired. That is when Cole was taken into custody, according to State Police.
The deputies were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is assisting in the investigation.
