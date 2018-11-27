S&WB announces community meetings to discuss task force priorities

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Sewerage and Water Board has announced a series of community meetings to explain the SWBNO Task Force process, highlight the task force’s recommendations and gather community input.
Since July 2018, the task force has been examining the management structure of the S&WB. As part of the report drafting process, the task force community meetings will happen in each of the five districts. Dates and locations include:
- Monday, November 26th at 6pm – Mid-City Library (4140 Canal St.)
- Tuesday, November 27th at 6pm – Rosenwald Recreation Center (1120 S. Broad St.)
- Wednesday, November 28th at 6pm – Algiers Regional Library (3014 Holiday Dr.)
- Thursday, December 6th at 6pm – Milne Recreation Center (5420 Franklin Ave.)
- Tuesday, December 11th at 6pm – Joe Brown Recreation Center (5601 Read Blvd.)
Comprised of eight members, the task force includes representatives from the S&WB, Cantrell Administration, New Orleans City Council and business, tourism and engineering industries.
Created after the passage of 2018 Louisiana House Resolution 193, the task force’s objective is to develop findings and recommendations regarding the best strategies and procedures for the management of the sewerage, water and drainage facilities and services in New Orleans, and to report to the mayor, the City Council and the members of the Orleans Parish legislative delegation by January 31, 2019.
The City of New Orleans has created a website that contains more information about the past and current work of the task force.
