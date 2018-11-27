Trump sticks with old playbook to aid GOP in Senate runoff

Trump had likened the approaching caravans to an "invasion" in the days leading up to the Nov. 6 midterm elections, but critics accused him of exaggerating the threat in order to motivate his base to turn out and vote. Trump all but dropped his references to the migrants in the days after the election, adding credence to their claims. Trump had also threatened to challenge the constitutionally protected right to birthright citizenship and deployed thousands of troops to the border in his pre-election flurry of immigration action.