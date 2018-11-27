Tulane won’t retain offensive coordinator Doug Ruse

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane announced today they will not retain offensive coordinator Doug Ruse. Ruse has been with Tulane since Willie Fritz arrived in New Orleans.
Tulane is coming off their best season in the Fritz era, going 6-6 in 2018.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Doug Ruse and I would like to thank him for all the hard work he has put into our football program over the past three seasons,” Fritz said in a release. “Coach Ruse is a good coach and a great man, but at this time, we have decided to go in a new direction with our offense from a philosophical standpoint.”
