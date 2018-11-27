Woman carjacked while parking car, suspects sought

Attached to the rear of the vehicle was Oklahoma plate #ATS245. Attached to the front of the vehicle was an unknown California license plate. The vehicle is further described as having its left front headlight as inoperable. The first subject was described as an unknown black male standing about 5’10” and believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s with a beard, medium build and medium complexion. The second subject was described as an unknown black male standing about 5’9” and believed to be between the ages of 17 and 23 years old, with a slim build. A photo is included of a vehicle similar in color, year, make and model to the vehicle reported stolen in this incident. Anyone with information on this incident, the described subjects or the described stolen vehicle is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.