Woman carjacked while parking car, suspects sought

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two suspects who they say carjacked a woman while she was trying to park her car.
The incident happened in the 8000 block of Belfast Street Monday night.
The victim told NOPD she was parking her car when she was approached by an unknown black man with a silver handgun.
She said the man demanded her property and keys.
According to the report, a second unknown black male with a black handgun approached the her.
The victim was ordered out of the vehicle and the suspects fled with their 2007 silver Honda Accord.
Attached to the rear of the vehicle was Oklahoma plate #ATS245. Attached to the front of the vehicle was an unknown California license plate. The vehicle is further described as having its left front headlight as inoperable.
NOPD said the first suspect was described as an unknown black male standing about 5’10” and believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s with a beard, medium build and medium complexion.
According to the report, the second suspect was described as an unknown black male standing about 5’9” and believed to be between the ages of 17 and 23 years old, with a slim build.
A photo is included of a vehicle similar in color, year, make and model to the vehicle reported stolen in this incident.
Anyone with information on this incident, the described subjects or the described stolen vehicle is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.
