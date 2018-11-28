Another Chilly Morning, Sunny Day Ahead

After a chilly start, another sunny day is expected as temps rise into the low to mid 60s.
Southerly winds will return today along with cloud cover. Both will increase overnight and into tomorrow. This will make for a warmer Thursday which is just the beginning of a big warm up. Highs will reach the low 70s Thursday but could be near 80 by Saturday.
Rain chances will be increasing as well with a few showers around Thursday and Friday then a chance for storms Friday night and early Saturday. A few stray showers are possible Sunday. There is high uncertainty in the forecast for early next week, but the current trend is drier and turning cooler by Tuesday.
