3 arrested, 1 wanted for involvement in child pornography case

ST. MARTINVILLE, LA (WAFB) - Three people have been arrested and one is still wanted for their alleged involvement in a child pornography case, say officials with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.
On August 22, officials received a report about alleged indecent behavior involving a juvenile. During the investigation, it was found the suspects videoed and distributed sexual images of the victim on a social media app. The following people were arrested as a result of the investigation:
- Dylan Chase Augillilard, 23, of Broussard
- Annick Angelique Hebert, 19, of Lafayette
- William Kane Watkins, 21, of Lafayette
Investigators are still looking for the fourth suspect, Drew Jameson Chaisson, 22, of Breaux Bridge. He’s wanted on the following charges:
- Pornography involving juveniles/production
- Third degree rape
Anyone with information on Chaisson’s whereabouts should call the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-394-3071 or message the office on their Facebook page.
