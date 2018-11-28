3 arrested, 1 wanted for involvement in child pornography case

3 arrested, 1 wanted for involvement in child pornography case
Dylan Chase Augilliard, 23, Annick Hebert, 19, and William Watkins, 21
By Rachael Thomas | November 27, 2018 at 6:51 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 7:38 PM

ST. MARTINVILLE, LA (WAFB) - Three people have been arrested and one is still wanted for their alleged involvement in a child pornography case, say officials with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On August 22, officials received a report about alleged indecent behavior involving a juvenile. During the investigation, it was found the suspects videoed and distributed sexual images of the victim on a social media app. The following people were arrested as a result of the investigation:

  • Dylan Chase Augillilard, 23, of Broussard
  • Annick Angelique Hebert, 19, of Lafayette
  • William Kane Watkins, 21, of Lafayette

Investigators are still looking for the fourth suspect, Drew Jameson Chaisson, 22, of Breaux Bridge. He’s wanted on the following charges:

  • Pornography involving juveniles/production
  • Third degree rape
Drew Jameson Chaisson, 22
Drew Jameson Chaisson, 22 (SMPSO)

Anyone with information on Chaisson’s whereabouts should call the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-394-3071 or message the office on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.