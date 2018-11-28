Bruce: Big warm-up on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Big changes are setting up for Southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi. Southerly winds will return along with cloud cover and warmer temperatures. Both will increase overnight and into Thursday. This will make for a much warmer Thursday, which is just the beginning of even a bigger warm-up into the weekend. Highs will reach the low 70s Thursday but could be near 80 by Saturday.
Rain chances will be increasing as well, with a few showers around Thursday and Friday, and then a chance for storms Friday night and early Saturday.
A few stray showers are possible Sunday. There is high uncertainty in the forecast for early next week, but the current trend is drier and turning cooler by Tuesday.
