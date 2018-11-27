Body found in area where authorities were searching for missing teenager

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WECT) - FBI agents and Lumberton Police Department detectives found a body Tuesday afternoon in an area off Wire Grass Road in Robeson County.
The body has not been positively identified, but investigators with the FBI, Lumberton PD, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the Robeson County Sheriff's Office were following leads related to the search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar when the discovery was made.
Investigators have notified Aguilar’s family, but no confirmation has been made of the identity of the body.
Monday marked three weeks since Aguilar was kidnapped outside her Lumberton home. The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to Aguilar’s return. Residents are urged to call the tipline at (910) 272-5871.
