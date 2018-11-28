Body of newborn found in waste management truck

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a deceased infant that was located late Wednesday morning in Tickfaw.
The newborn was discovered in the back of a waste management truck around 11:30 a.m. along Whiskey Lane.
A waste management employee found the newborn as he was working. The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced the infant dead at the scene.
TPSO Juvenile Detectives are investigating the case.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.
