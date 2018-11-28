Cindy Hyde-Smith wins U.S. Senate special election

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Sen. Cindy Hyde Smith is now the first woman to be elected from Mississippi to the U.S. Senate.
This was a close race. This race has gained national attention as it was the last unresolved U.S. Senate election.
Hyde-Smith and Espy faced off for the seat left by Thad Cochran after he retired April 1, 2018. Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Hyde-Smith to the seat in the interim.
Just a week before the runoffs the two candidates debated addressing topics such as 2nd Amendment rights, campaign finance reform and border security.
Monday night the Gulf Coast received a visit from President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in support of Hyde-Smith.
This race was rocked by Hyde-Smith’s remarks caught on video during a Tupelo campaign stop in which she said if the cattle rancher she was campaigning with “invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row.”
Just a few days later, another video surfaced of Hyde-Smith making comments allegedly regarding voter suppression.
“And then they remind me, that there’s a lot of liberal folks in those other schools who that maybe we don’t want to vote,” she says in the recording. “Maybe we want to make it just a little more difficult.”
Gov. Phil Bryant defended Hyde-Smith’s comments, saying “All of us in public life have said things on occasion that we could have phrased better. But I know this woman and I know her heart."
Some major corporations, such as Walmart and Major League Baseball, requested a return in campaign donations to Hyde-Smith after these comments went viral.
Espy took to social media Tuesday night, choosing to highlight the positive aspects of his campaign.
