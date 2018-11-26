Coach Saban speaks ahead of SEC Championship Game in Atlanta

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban spoke to the media Monday ahead of the SEC Championship Game vs. Georgia.
The Crimson Tide will take on the Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 1.
The winner will be a lock to finish in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings with a chance at making it to the National Championship game in January.
