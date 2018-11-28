Ex-St. Tammany deputies charged in scheme involving inmate work release program started by Jack Strain

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two former St. Tammany Parish sheriff's captains are facing federal charges in connection with a now-abolished inmate work release program privatized by former Sheriff Jack Strain.
Strain is not named or charged in the federal bill of information filed Wednesday, but the program he started is at the center of the investigation, and two of his former captains, David Hanson and Clifford "Skip" Keen, are charged.
The federal bill of information says Keen, Hanson and a person identified as “public official 1” - the sheriff at the time, who was Strain - devised a scheme to defraud the citizens of St. Tammany through kickbacks.
Strain privatized a work release program called St. Tammany Workforce Solutions. The feds say Keen and Hanson's children owned a 90 percent share of all of the profits of that program but did not participate in the operation, oversight or administration of it. Instead, they're accused of transferring a significant portion of those profits to their fathers, and according to the bill of information, it was understood that Strain would receive financial compensation from them in exchange for the right to operate the program.
Keen and Hanson are charged with conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and bribery.
