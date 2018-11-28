Ex-St. Tammany deputies charged in scheme involving inmate work release program started by Jack Strain

Strain privatized a work release program called St. Tammany Workforce Solutions. The feds say Keen and Hanson's children owned a 90 percent share of all of the profits of that program but did not participate in the operation, oversight or administration of it. Instead, they're accused of transferring a significant portion of those profits to their fathers, and according to the bill of information, it was understood that Strain would receive financial compensation from them in exchange for the right to operate the program.