Georgia’s Kirby Smart talks facing Alabama in SEC Championship

(WBRC) - University of Georgia’s Kirby Smart met with the media Monday ahead of the SEC Championship game vs. Alabama.
Saturday’s match-up is a rematch of the College Football Playoff National Championship, where Alabama won 26-23 in an overtime thriller.
The Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide due battle in the same building as well, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game takes place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 1.
The winner will be a lock to finish in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings with a chance at making it to the National Championship game in January.
To watch his comments in their entirety, look at the top of this story.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.