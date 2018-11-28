Heart of Louisiana: New Roads Pecans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NEW ROADS, La. - If you're planning on enjoying a pecan pie for the holidays, there are plenty of Louisiana-grown pecans at the market. Many of those come from orchards along False River in Pointe Coupee Parish. FOX 8's Dave McNamara follows some of those homegrown pecans from the tree to the box at a century-old business in tonight's Heart of Louisiana.