JPSO offers tips to keep packages from being stolen for the holiday season

JEFFERSON PARISH, LA (WVUE) - After doing Cyber Monday shopping, the last thing people want is for their packages to end up in the wrong hands, but it’s also the time of year “porch pirates” target unsupervised packages, hitting a number of homes at a time.
However, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said there are ways you can avoid being a victim.
Almost a year ago, a woman was caught with a car full of stolen packages from several homes.
To prevent that, Lopinto encouraged people to use surveillance cameras, or track packages online to make sure someone can be there to pick them up when them delivered.
He said people can also request whoever is delivering the package to hide it, so it’s not visible from the street.
Those at work all day with no one home at the time of the delivery have the option of having packages delivered to their place of work, at the store itself or to a public locker.
Some devices that can be helpful are cameras built into doorbells that can alert the homeowner when someone is at the door.
Lopinto said his department increases patrols during the holiday season near commercial corridors and in neighborhoods.
“If your package is stolen, let us know about it. give us a call. We may not be able to get evidence from your house, but we may be able to get evidence from down the street, one of your neighbors that has cameras,” Lopinto said.
He added that they generally do catch those responsible for package thefts because most houses have cameras. He encouraged people to report these crimes, because they can be tied to other package thefts.
