Pedestrian critically injured in Broadmoor

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A pedestrian was critically injured in Broadmoor Tuesday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
The incident happened near the intersection of Washington Avenue and South Broad Street.
According to the report, the driver of a black Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling westbound on South Broad Street.
On a green light, the driver travelled through the intersection and struck a pedestrian crossing the street, according to NOPD.
The victim, a 57-year-old black male, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
Police say the driver remained at the scene after the accident.
