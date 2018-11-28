Sabres win 10th straight by beating Sharks 3-2 in OT

NOTES: After playing at Toronto on Wednesday, Sharks D Erik Karlsson will make his first return to Ottawa on Saturday since the Senators traded their former captain and two-time Norris Trophy winner to San Jose in September. ... Kane received mostly a warm welcome upon being introduced early in the first period in his first game in Buffalo since the Sabres traded him to San Jose in February. ... Sabres LW Conor Sheary missed his first game with an undisclosed injury, a day after leaving practice early.