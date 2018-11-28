2-year-old found abandoned near Slidell Motel, father arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A father of a two-year-old has been charged after the child was found abandoned near a local Slidell motel.
Around 8 p.m. Tuesday Slidell Police responded to Days Inn after receiving reports of a child wandering in the roadway with no pants or shoes.
According to police, a good citizen took the child into the lobby of Days Inn.
Police said they searching for 45 minutes before finding the father passed out in one of the motel rooms.
The father, 42-year-old Nathaniel Burnette, was asked if he was missing his child.
Burnette acknowledged that he was missing his two-year-old, but didn’t realize it because he was sleeping, according to police.
Officers said they found Burnette was in possession of crack cocaine, to which he admitted he had been selling out of his motel room, as well as marijuana.
Burnette was placed under arrest and charged with:
- Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute
- Child Desertion
- Transactions Involving Proceeds from Controlled Dangerous Substance Transactions
- Cruelty to Juveniles
- Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Marijuana
The child, who was unharmed, was turned over to responsible family member, according to the report. The case will be turned over to the Department of Children and Family Services.
