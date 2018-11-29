Air monitoring results show foul odor in JP hasn’t elevated hazardous compounds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Air monitoring results show the foul odor in Jefferson Parish has not elevated levels of hazardous compounds.
The Department of Health released findings from samples collected in River Ridge, Harahan, Waggaman, and Avondale.
The department also said one source of the odor is The Jefferson Parish Landfill. There could be other sources as well, according to the report.
The report said the landfill sites should take steps to stop the odors, and recommends more air testing to make sure levels do not increase.
