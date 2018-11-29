Big warm Up-Rain Chances Rise With A Few Storms

By Bruce Katz | November 29, 2018 at 2:55 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 2:55 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Big changes are setting up for Southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi. Southerly winds have returned, and that means more cloud cover and warmer temperatures. A few showers will also be possible tomorrow. Highs will reach the low 70s today but could be near 80 this weekend.

Storm chances increase Friday night through early Saturday. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with threats including heavy rain, lightning, strong winds, and even a tornado.

Even after the storms finish, some showers will stick around through Monday. Drier, much cooler air is forecast to return by Tuesday.

