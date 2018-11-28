Detectives seeking mother of newborn found in trash

TICKFAW, LA (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Danielle Edwards held a press conference Thursday afternoon to release more information about a dead newborn that was found Wednesday morning in the back of a garbage truck in Tickfaw.
Officials said the discovery was made around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 28. A waste management worker found the newborn while on the job. The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced the newborn dead on the scene.
“We immediately began an investigation to try to determine how this newborn got placed there and who in fact, the mother, or the parents of this newborn are,” said Sheriff Edwards.
Thursday morning, the Jefferson Parish coroner’s office performed an autopsy on the newborn.
“The preliminary results are it appears as though the newborn may have been a stillborn child,” said Sheriff Edwards.
According to the autopsy, the baby was caucasian, male, weighing approximately 3 pounds, 11 ounces. Additional testing will be needed to determine the estimated gestation period.
Sheriff Edwards says there are still several tests being done, including toxicology which could take four to six weeks for those results.
If it’s confirmed that the baby was stillborn, there will not likely be any charges filed.
“If you have a mother who has given birth, whether it’s prematurely or otherwise, and the baby died on it’s own , not to the intentional act of anyone else, I don’t think it would rise to the level of homicide,” said Sheriff Edwards. “You may have improperly disposing of human remains. The real question here is do we have a homicide.”
Sheriff’s investigators are coming the area near Whiskey Lane where the baby was discovered. They will continue their search for the mother.
“This baby was not delivered at a hospital. This would have been delivered in someone’s home or something like that with someone with very little to no training at all,” said Sheriff Edwards." "It’s important to make sure she’s not in danger having gone through a child birth outside of a medical facility.”
Anyone with information about this case the should contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.
